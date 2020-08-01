Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,354 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $60,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $83.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

