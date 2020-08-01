Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of CarMax worth $59,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX opened at $96.97 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,969 shares of company stock valued at $47,627,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.