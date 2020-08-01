Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 161,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.57.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $933,719.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,051.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $340,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,213 shares of company stock worth $99,655,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $451.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.42. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $475.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.69, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.