Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 364,820 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,513,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

