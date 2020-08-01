Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,523,704 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 448.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $57,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,731,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 1,371,939 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after buying an additional 436,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.