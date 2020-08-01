Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of The Western Union worth $61,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

