Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of NortonLifeLock worth $56,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NLOK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

