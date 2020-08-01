Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $61,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.