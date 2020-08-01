Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 843,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $64,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

