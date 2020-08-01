Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.31 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $66,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $29.67 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

