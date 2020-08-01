Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 917,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of KKR & Co Inc worth $63,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 490,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 446,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,623,000 after buying an additional 183,905 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.