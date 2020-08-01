Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.07 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,672 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of Magna International worth $63,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,073 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 72.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

