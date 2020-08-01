Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $61.51 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $61,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $153.52 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.