Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.76 Million Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Evergy worth $57,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

