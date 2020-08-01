Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.04 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $57,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

