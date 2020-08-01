Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.58 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Nasdaq worth $56,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $131.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,472 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

