Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of FactSet Research Systems worth $58,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $79,136,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $346.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $358.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

