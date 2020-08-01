Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of M&T Bank worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

NYSE:MTB opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

