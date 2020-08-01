Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Dover worth $66,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 113,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dover by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dover by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

