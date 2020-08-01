Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Medical Properties Trust worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,744,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,938,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.