Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 75,425 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $63,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $125.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

