Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 254,927 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,927 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Hasbro worth $64,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $10,455,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

