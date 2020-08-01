Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of International Paper worth $62,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP opened at $34.79 on Friday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

