Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 354,020 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $69,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 97,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

