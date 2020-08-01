Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $899.85

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $899.85 and traded as high as $1,001.71. Straumann shares last traded at $975.54, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Straumann from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

