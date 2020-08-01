Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

