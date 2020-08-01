Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 544 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.