Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

