Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

