Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 47,039 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

