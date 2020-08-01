Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 299 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

