Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.