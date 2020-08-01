Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.68 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47,498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.52.

