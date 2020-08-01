Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 160.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $119.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.