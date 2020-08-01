Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $1,590,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $25,469,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.72 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

