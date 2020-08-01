Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,465,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ares Capital by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

