Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.21 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after purchasing an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,803,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,312,000 after acquiring an additional 784,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

FIS stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

