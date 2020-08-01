Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $273.80 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $268.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

