Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 2.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $468,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.