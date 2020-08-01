Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,568 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $81,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $159.19 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

