Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.