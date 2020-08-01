Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Chairman Sells $320,080.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $881.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

