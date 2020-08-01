Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Chairman Sells $320,080.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $881.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
