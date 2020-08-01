Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,378 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 951 call options.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $53.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.