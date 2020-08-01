STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.49.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

