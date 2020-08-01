Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

SFIX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.66 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,654. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

