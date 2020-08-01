Stifel Nicolaus Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $21.50

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB decreased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.