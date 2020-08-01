Stewart Hamilton Purchases 190 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($184.72).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Stewart Hamilton purchased 176 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($184.10).

Shares of LON:ARW opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($3.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.32).

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

