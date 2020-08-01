Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.87.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

