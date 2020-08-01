State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after buying an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

