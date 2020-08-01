Starbucks Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 219,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

